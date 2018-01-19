BJC, Children’s Hospital to open new tower and expanded outpatient facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University's School of Medicine are ready to open two new buildings in the medical center in the Central West End. The new Parkview Tower is on Kingshighway at Parkview Place.

It's a new in-patient facility for cancer patients from the Siteman Cancer Center. The tower also includes a new labor and delivery unit for expectant mothers.

There's also a new expansion at St. Louis Children's Hospital. It includes a new skywalk, which connects the new birthing room at Parkview Tower to the Newborn Intensive Care Unit at St. Louis Children's Hospital.