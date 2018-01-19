× 3 SLU basketball players suspended, 1 expelled after sexual assault investigation

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis University suspended three players on the men’s basketball team and expelled a fourth following an investigation into a sexual assault claim.

The investigation began in September 2017, when three women went to St. Louis University Hospital and reported they’d been sexually assaulted by members of the Billikens basketball team at an on-campus apartment. Two of the victims were students.

The university responded by seeking outside help to launch a Title IX investigation.

The players and the alleged victims have three business days to appeal the university’s ruling.

No criminal charges have been filed in the matter.