St. Louis Symphony celebrates 50 years at Powell Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The sweet sounds of the St. Louis Symphony have been filling the air at Powell Hall for 50 years. Soon they'll be filling the great hall of the St. Louis Public Library.

FOX 2's Katie Kormann is downtown to give us a sneak peek at a new exhibit, which opened Jan. 17.

Powell Hall at 50 Library Exhibit:

January 16, 2018 - March 17, 2018 - Exhibit at Central Library (free)

St. Louis Public Library opens its new exhibit 'STL Symphony: 50 Years at Powell Hall" at Central Library, 1301 Olive Street.

The Library's original exhibit features historical posters, conductor's sheet music, photographs and other amazing memorabilia from the half-century.

Powell Hall at 50 Open House:

-Free open house

Saturday, January 20, 2018 (free)

11:00am - 11:45am: Lecture in Partnership with the Missouri History Museum St. Louis

11:45am - 1:15pm: Instrument Playground and Tours of Powell Hall

1:30pm - 2:30pm: St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra Open Rehearsal

RSVPs for the free activities at slso.org/powellat50

Powell Hall at 50 Movie Presentation:

The celebration of Powell Hall will include a movie presentation of 'The Sound of Music,' the last movie shown in the St. Louis Theatre before it became Powell Hall.

Saturday, January 20, 2018 ($5/ticket)

7:00pm (Doors open at 6pm)