One person killed in wrong-way crash on I-255

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A 30-year-old South Roxana man died Wednesday evening following a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 255 in Madison County, the Illinois State Police said.

According to Trooper Calvin Dye Jr., a state police spokesman, the accident occurred just after 10 p.m. on I-255 northbound at milepost 19.

Investigators determined a 22-year-old Godfrey woman was driving a 2010 Chrysler 300 southbound in the northbound lanes. She collided head-on with a 1997 Pontiac Bonneville. A third vehicle, a Jeep Wrangler, was following the Bonneville and rear-ended that car as a result of the head-on crash.

The person driving the Bonneville, identified as Marlon Burford, was pronounced dead at the scene, Trooper Dye said. The 28-year-old driver of the Jeep Wrangler was taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital with serious injuries. The woman driving the Chrysler 300 suffered life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the accident, a young son and daughter will never get to know their father. Megan Kearby, Burford's girlfriend and mother to one of this children, said he was a great person who took care of his family.

“He wanted to make sure his kids knew their father," she said.

Burford and Kearby worked at the same Walmart. He worked the night shift and she worked days. He never made it to work Wednesday night.

“He usually texts me every night telling me he loves me, but I didn’t get a text this time,” she said.

State police are continuing their investigation into the crash, Trooper Dye said. No charges have been filed as of yet.