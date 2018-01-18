× Missing woman may be in Eureka, Missouri

FARMINGTON, Mo. – Police are searching for a 23-year-old woman and asking for the public’s help to find her.

Heather Michelle Chadwell was last seen walking away from her home Monday night.

Chadwell lives with her mother, who is her court-appointed guardian. She told investigators Chadwell was chatting with people on dating websites. She has a cell phone and is not accepting incoming calls.

AT&T is working with investigators to help locate Chadwell. Location information from her cellphone indicates that she was recently in Eureka, Mo. On Wednesday, a text message sent from Heather’s phone to her mother says she was, “OK.”

Heather was described as standing 5’ 4,” 230 lbs, with hazel eyes and dark colored hair. Heather was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, tie-dyed shirt, pink pajama pants, and grey tennis shoes.

Anyone with information pertaining to this missing person is urged to contact the Farmington Police Department, at (573) 756-6686, or your local law enforcement agency.