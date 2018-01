Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, Il. -A two and a half hour standoff in the Metro East ends with an arrest overnight. A man was holed up in a car near Route 3 and Jefferson Street in Brooklyn, Illinois.

St. Louis police chased the man's car into Illinois around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Police closed Route 3 during the standoff as they tried to talk the man into surrendering. The chase began after a reported kidnapping.

Illinois Route 3 is back open this morning after the incident.