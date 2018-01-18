Des Peres police looking for suspect in home break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES PERES, Mo. - Des Peres police are looking for a man who they are calling a person of interest in a home break-in.

According to a police spokesperson, it happened sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. They said they want to talk to the man who was driving small a green truck and wearing a construction vest.

A family reported someone broke into their back door when nobody was home and took off with a couple hundred dollars worth of jewelry. Police said it happened at a home along Christine Avenue in the St. Clement Acres subdivision.

They said there has been a report of a similar instance in the metro but said this is the first instance of it in Des Peres. If you have information police ask you to call 314-835-6200.