Boil order in Metro East causes school closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST SAINT LOUIS, Il. - A dozen communities are under a boil order that forced three Metro East school districts to cancel classes Thursday (Jan. 18).

Illinois American Water said a temporary drop in water pressure is to blame.

The boil order includes Illinois American Water customers in the following areas: Alorton, Cahokia, Canteen Township, Caseyville, Centerville, East St. Louis, Fairmont City, Lovejoy, National City, Sauget and Washington Park.

The boil order forced East St. Louis School District 189, Cahokia Unit School District 187 and Brooklyn Unit School District 188 to cancel classes Thursday.

The water company advises customers to boil water for five minutes before using it for drinking or cooking. The water is safe for bathing and washing.

The boil order is expected to be in effect until sometime Friday.