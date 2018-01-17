Two St. Louis area men sentenced on federal drug charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Twenty-four-year-old Geovancy Calderon-Osorio and 31-year-old Thomas Anderson were sentenced to federal prison on charges of methamphetamine and cocaine trafficking.

“Mr. Osorio operated in Fairmount City; Thomas Anderson throughout the domestic United States,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge James Shroba.

Anderson was sentenced to 15 years for his involvement in a million-dollar marijuana trafficking organization. Osorio was sentenced to 12 years.

Anderson, a St. Louis native, was involved in smuggling over 2,200 pounds of marijuana, usually hidden inside luggage transported by private aircraft or commercial vehicles from coast-to-coast.

“It’s his flamboyant lifestyle, his excessive spending, that really brought this to a crashing halt for him,” Shroba said.

Osorio is a member of the Fairmount City Latin Kings gang. In addition to drug dealing, he also committed multiple firearms violations.

"Whatever their drug of choice was for that community, they were trying to service that need. For them it was all about greed,” said Shroba.

Both cases and their subsequent convictions were the results of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, a partnership with multiple law enforcement entities.

“Bringing these cases to a conclusion with their significant sentences is justice for the people of St. Louis,” Shroba said.