St. Louis is among US cities with the best tap water

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - If you're one of the millions of Americans focused on making 2018 your healthiest year yet, why not start at the tap? Drinking and cooking with clean water is crucial to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, but the water coming from your faucet may contain a few unpleasant surprises, including lead and mercury.

Celebrity nutritionist Keri Glassman joined Fox 2 News at 11 live via satellite to share the cities with the best and worst tap water, why water is such an important component of a healthy lifestyle, and what consumers can do to find out about the quality of their water.

To find out more tips and information on a healthier water journey you can visit the website KnowYourWater.com.

Best Tap Water Cities (lowest lead levels):

Hartford, CT

Tampa, FL

Newport, VA

Fayetteville, NC

Portsmouth, VA

Louisville, Ky

Battle Creek, MI

Nashville, TN

Dallas, Tx

Minneapolis, MN

St. Louis, Mo

Albuquerque, NM

Greensboro, NC

Jacksonville, Fl

Santa Fe, NM

Worst Tap Water Cities (highest lead levels):