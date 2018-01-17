St. Louis is among US cities with the best tap water

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - If you're one of the millions of Americans focused on making 2018 your healthiest year yet, why not start at the tap? Drinking and cooking with clean water is crucial to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, but the water coming from your faucet may contain a few unpleasant surprises, including lead and mercury.
Celebrity nutritionist Keri Glassman joined Fox 2 News at 11 live via satellite to share the cities with the best and worst tap water, why water is such an important component of a healthy lifestyle, and what consumers can do to find out about the quality of their water.
To find out more tips and information on a healthier water journey you can visit the website KnowYourWater.com.
Best Tap Water Cities (lowest lead levels):
- Hartford, CT
- Tampa, FL
- Newport, VA
- Fayetteville, NC
- Portsmouth, VA
- Louisville, Ky
- Battle Creek, MI
- Nashville, TN
- Dallas, Tx
- Minneapolis, MN
- St. Louis, Mo
- Albuquerque, NM
- Greensboro, NC
- Jacksonville, Fl
- Santa Fe, NM
Worst Tap Water Cities (highest lead levels):
- Portland, OR
- New York, NY
- Pittsburgh, PA
- Denver, CO
- Akron , OH
- Chicago, IL
- York, PA
- Milwaukee, WI
- New Orleans, LA
- Boston, MA