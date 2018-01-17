St. Louis is among US cities with the best tap water

Posted 3:22 pm, January 17, 2018, by , Updated at 03:21PM, January 17, 2018

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - If you're one of the millions of Americans focused on making 2018 your healthiest year yet, why not start at the tap? Drinking and cooking with clean water is crucial to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, but the water coming from your faucet may contain a few unpleasant surprises, including lead and mercury.

Celebrity nutritionist Keri Glassman joined Fox 2 News at 11 live via satellite to share the cities with the best and worst tap water, why water is such an important component of a healthy lifestyle, and what consumers can do to find out about the quality of their water.

To find out more tips and information on a healthier water journey you can visit the website KnowYourWater.com.

Best Tap Water Cities (lowest lead levels):

  • Hartford, CT
  • Tampa, FL
  • Newport, VA
  • Fayetteville, NC
  • Portsmouth, VA
  • Louisville, Ky
  • Battle Creek, MI
  • Nashville, TN
  • Dallas, Tx
  • Minneapolis, MN
  • St. Louis, Mo
  • Albuquerque, NM
  • Greensboro, NC
  • Jacksonville, Fl
  • Santa Fe, NM

Worst Tap Water Cities (highest lead levels):

  • Portland, OR
  • New York, NY
  • Pittsburgh, PA
  • Denver, CO
  • Akron , OH
  • Chicago, IL
  • York, PA
  • Milwaukee, WI
  • New Orleans, LA
  • Boston, MA