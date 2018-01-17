Police hope reward will generate leads in Jennings robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for a tip that leads to an arrest of two suspects wanted in a Metro PCS robbery.

According to St. Louis County Police Sgt. Shawn McGuire around 6 p.m. on January 8th two men entered the Metro PCS store on West Florissant near Jennings Station Rd. He said one of the men was armed with a gun and pointed it right at the store clerk. The suspects quickly grabbed the cash drawer and ran out of the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

McGuire said the suspect, both males in their 20’s and roughly six feet tall covered their faces but he hopes someone recognizes their clothing or the way they walk.

CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for a tip that leads to an arrest in this case. You can call or email CrimeStoppers that number is 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).