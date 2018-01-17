Man barricaded in vehicle after police pursuit from St. Louis

BROOKLYN, IL – St. Louis police are on the scene of a stand-off in Brooklyn Illinois after a police pursuit that started in St. Louis and ended in near Route 3 and Washington in Brooklyn. Police say the incident started in St. Louis and crossed over into Illinois around 8 pm.
Police tell Fox 2 that they stop the male suspect in Brooklyn Illinois.
Currently, the suspect is barricaded inside a vehicle, with over 30 officers outside from various police agencies.
Fox 2 reporter Michelle Madaras says tactical units are on scene and have the situation contained.
In addition to law enforcement on the scene, fire and ambulance crews are also on site.
38.658662 -90.165943