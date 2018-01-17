Man barricaded in vehicle after police pursuit from St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, IL – St. Louis police are on the scene of a stand-off in Brooklyn Illinois after a police pursuit that started in St. Louis and ended in near Route 3 and Washington in Brooklyn. Police say the incident started in St. Louis and crossed over into Illinois around 8 pm.

Police tell Fox 2 that they stop the male suspect in Brooklyn Illinois.

Currently, the suspect is barricaded inside a vehicle, with over 30 officers outside from various police agencies.

Fox 2 reporter Michelle Madaras says tactical units are on scene and have the situation contained.

In addition to law enforcement on the scene, fire and ambulance crews are also on site.