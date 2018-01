Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Illinois Department of Transportation is hosting a meeting Wednesday to discuss plans for a new Interstate 270 Chain of Rocks Bridge over the Mississippi River.

The project would replace the existing bridge, which was built in 1966. It is estimated to cost $225 million.

The open house is from 4-7 p.m. at Southwestern Illinois College's Granite City campus on Maryville Road.