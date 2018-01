Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION, Mo. - Several vehicles are involved in a crash on Highway 47 just south of Highway 50 in Union, Mo. One person has died as a result of this accident. It is not clear if other drivers or passengers are injured.

Four ambulances and a medical helicopter were dispatched to the scene. The road has been closed as first responders clear the accident.

