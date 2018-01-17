St. Louis County Police trying to locate missing teen

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – The St. Louis County Police Department is on the lookout for a missing teen in North St. Louis County. Police say 13-year-old Kyla Webb was last seen at her home on Seven Hills Drive. Police believe she packed some clothes into a maroon book bag.

Kyla is 5’6”, 130 lbs., with shoulder length black hair worn in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a cream-colored sweatshirt with black trim on the sleeves, black jeans, and burgundy Converse Chuck Taylor tennis shoes.

If you’ve seen Kyla Webb or know of her whereabouts, please call your local law enforcement agency or 911.