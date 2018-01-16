Venture Cafe wants to grow St. Louis drone racing community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Venture Cafe aims to connect innovators with entrepreneurs and it has its sights set on the growing drone community in St. Louis.

It hosted a "First Person View" Drone Race on Tuesday, which is a chance for enthusiasts and business leaders to get together and share ideas.

"First person view flying is just using video goggles or a screen to see from the drone where it's going and what you're doing," explains Armando Gallegos.

He got into it by watching YouTube videos and then decided to build his own.

First person view or FPV drone racing is a growing community in St. Louis. For some, it's where ideas and new projects are built into reality.

“I think we're a big group of makers. We're all hobbyist. Most of us do 3D printing, CADD work, some of us do machining so it's a great community to get stuff going. If you have a project in mind this is probably the right place to go," he says.

That kind of innovation is what Tyler Mathews with Venture Cafe hopes will come from hosting these events.

"Bring all these bright minds together and what you find is that these serendipitous collisions of these bright people create new project, new companies, maybe they'll find their co-founder, maybe they'll start a new hobby together. And really that exchange of ideas is what's building a new economy in St. Louis," says Mathews.

This is the first time they've ever held a drone race at the Danforth Center.