Police pursuit ends with crash in West St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating a pursuit that ended in a crash in west St. Louis. The pursuit started in north St. Louis County in the 8000 block of West Florissant.
Police tell Fox2 that a GameStop was robbed just before 8 pm Tuesday night. A chase ensued into the City of St. Louis to the 5900 block of Delmar where the suspect vehicle crashed into a utility pole and dumpster.
Police recovered a mask items stolen in the robbery in the vehicle.
One suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
No officers were injured in the pursuit.
