Missouri Republican state reps call on Gov. Greitens to resign

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The story of Governor Eric Greitens’ infidelity doesn’t seem to be going away. Several Missouri state representatives are calling on the governor to resign following details of an affair and accusations of blackmail.

At present, five state representatives, including two Republicans from the St. Louis area, have asked Greitens to step aside.

“I feel the governor should tell us what’s going on,” said State Rep. Kathie Conway (14th District, St. Charles). “To have to ask the governor to consider resigning is a very, very difficult decision to make. I don’t take it lightly. I wish I didn’t have to.”

Conway’s colleague, State Rep. Marsha Haefner (95th District, Oakville), agrees.

“From what I’m reading, there’s more. More to come. From my experience as a member of the House, this is my eighth session, these things don’t get better – they just get worse,” she said. “I think the only way for the House to move on...is to have Gov. Greitens step down and allow us to have a new governor.”

But not all representatives feel the same way. Others are choosing to take a wait and see approach before asking Greitens to resign. They want to get back to the business of Missouri.

“I think calling on the governor to resign is premature and unfair,” said State Rep. Phil Christofanelli (105th District, St. Peters). “I think that he served our country honorably and he deserves the same presumption of innocence that we grant to every American citizen. So unless there's hard facts of a commission of a crime, we need to let the investigative process take its course.”