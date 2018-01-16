Law enforcement on the lookout for man hitting homes on sparsely populated areas

MONROE COUNTY, IL – A man is wanted for burglarizing Illinois homes that sit off the beaten path.

According to Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing on December 24th, someone broke into the garage of a home and stole a purse out of the car. The home is in the Eagle Lake Estates neighborhood which is about three miles from any major road.

The suspect is caught on camera using the stolen credit card at a Walmart in Arnold about 45 minutes after the burglary.

Rohlfing said they initially thought the suspect must have known someone in the neighborhood based on the location but then there were two more burglaries in Madison County. Rohlfing said both of these burglaries were also in homes in sparsely populated areas and the suspect’s picture matched the picture in Monroe County.

Even though the suspect is hitting Illinois homes Rohlfing believes he probably lives in the South County area. If you recognize him you are asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at their anonymous tip line at 618-939-TIPS.