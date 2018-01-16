Endangered person advisory issued for missing two-year-old

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department issued an endangered person advisory for a missing two-year-old girl.

According to police, the incident occurred January 11. The mother of Aymira Robinson placed her in the custody of 19-year-old Kiarra Keys. Aymira’s family has been unable to make contact with Keys ever since.

Keys was last seen near the 8th and Pine MetroLink station on January 15, with Aymira in a stroller covered in blankets. Police said Keys may be homeless and is known to frequent MetroLink stations.

Aymira Robinson was described as an African-American girl with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 35 pounds, and standing approximately 2’6″ tall.

Police described Keys as an African-American woman with black hair and brown eyes and standing 6’2″ tall. She was last seen wearing a maroon-colored hooded jacket.

Anyone who sees the missing child or Keys, or has information on their whereabouts, is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.