Employees at US Tool split million-dollar Powerball jackpot

FARMINGTON, Mo. – Peggy Lunsford has been like a queen with her coworkers at US Tool in Farmington. But her lottery winning story was a little bit of the “Princess and the Pea.”

“I put our name on the back of it and phone numbers and stuck it under the mattress of my bed,” Lunsford said. “Because it was on a Monday and I had till Tuesday to get it in here.”

When the Powerball hovered around $300 million in December, Lunsford and her coworker took $2 from anyone interested in trying their chance at winning.

“Each department has a lead that gets together and gets their people’s money together. And then I helped (Lunsford) at the end with making sure the claim forms were filled out correctly everybody’s driver’s license were [sic] filled out correctly,” said Michelle Kemp, payroll supervisor at US Tool. “Then we did take the ticket up to Jefferson City for everybody.”

In the end, 166 US Tool coworkers were sharing some million-dollar success.

“It was pretty exciting the day that it got announced at work, it kind of, department-by-department, had been informed that they had won,” said Brent Williams, VP at US Tool. “You could kind of hear the eruptions of celebration go around the plant.”

US Tool, which makes the materials and tools used to manufacture aircraft, already gave its employees a year-end bonus. But now they have another bonus, courtesy of the Missouri Lottery.

“It was about $6,000 apiece,” said Lunsford. “After taxes, we each got about $4,277.”

Enough to feel like royalty, but not enough that any of these 166 people will quit their day jobs.