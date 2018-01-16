ST. CHARLES, Mo. - The snow may be out of the area but temperatures dropped to dangerous lows overnight. FOX 2'S Chris Higgins joins us from the Nissan Storm Runner with how things are looking on the roads.
Chris Higgins tracking road conditions from Storm Runner
-
Holiday lights display in O’Fallon MO
-
TSA secure flight means fewer mistakes on terror watch list
-
Gateway Motorsports Park kicks off its inaugural holiday light experience
-
Several St. Louis holiday light displays start Tuesday
-
IDOT treating roadways for morning commute
-
-
De Smet Jesuit students ready for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico
-
Roads mostly clear of ice during Friday morning commute
-
Visiting Santa’s Magical Kingdom
-
Rock ‘N’ Roll Half Marathon Oct. 14 in downtown St. Louis
-
What will be the hottest holiday toy in 2017? Here are the odds
-
-
NYC marathon runners stay the course, despite last week’s terror attack
-
Sunday’s storm causes headaches for travelers at Lambert Airport
-
St. Louisans stock up ahead of Sunday’s winter storm