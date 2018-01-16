“Black Lightning” debuts on CW network and KPLR11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PASADENA, CA - The CW is breaking ground with its newest superhero series: "Black Lightning."

It is the first superhero series on the network with a majority black cast.

Black Lightning first popped on the scene as DC Comics first African-American superhero back in 1977. He was born with an ability to generate and control lightning.

The series is not about Black Lightning discovering his power. Instead, he has to learn to re-harness it when a gang known as the "One-Hundred" threatens fictional Freeland.

Fox 2 and KPLR 11's Nick Thompson interviewed the show's stars ahead of the premiere on KPLR 11 at 8 p.m. on Jan. 16.