Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - These dangerously cold temperatures are also a cause for concern for many of the less fortunate. The Biddle House in downtown St. Louis has played a key role, taking in people during the cold winter months.

The shelter relies on winter outreach groups to bring people in from the cold and on volunteers at other shelters that have recently opened their doors.

FOX 2's Chris Regnier is live at our Powers Bureau with more on their efforts.