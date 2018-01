Win a Wizard World VIP package including a photo op with Sebastian Stan!

Wizard World is coming to America’s Center February 2,3,4, 2018 and KPLR 11 is giving away a VIP package to the Ultimate Wizard World fan including a photo op with Sebastian Stan, best known for his role as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in Captain America: The First Avenger.

One lucky winner will receive:

(4) THREE DAY WEEKEND ADMISSION

(4) VIP PROMO LANYARDS

(1) WW TOTE BAG

30 MINUTE EARLY ENTRY SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

(1) PHOTO OP WITH SEBASTIAN STAN

Tickets are on sale now!

Hurry! Entries are due by Friday, January 26, 2018.

Contest rules.