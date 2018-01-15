Vandals tag renovated home for sale in west St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – It's happened right before an open house scheduled for this weekend.

"This neighborhood is top notch so to see this happen was an absolute shock," said owner Bob Camenzind.

He found his house in the Old Farm neighborhood in west St. Louis County covered in graffiti Sunday morning.

"Everything that was new on the house they put some paint on. All the doors on the outside, the new siding, the new cedar deck, the patio, the air conditioner, foundation," he said.

Camenzind said he put around $80,000 worth of renovations into the home and now estimates this damage to run another $20,000.

While Camenzind said he's disappointed this happened just as he was putting the house on the market, he wouldn't hesitate to flip another house in the community.

"We canceled the open house, but the outpouring of support from the neighborhood was incredible,” he said. “People came out all day long and some people even showed up with tools, with scrub brushes, with paint thinner, to just try to help us clean up the house. They couldn't believe this happened in their neighborhood.”

The owners have managed to clean up most of the front of the house, but they’re asking anyone with information to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-225-0425.