‘Recognize this ‘upstanding citizen’?’ – Suspect accused of stealing vet’s handicap license plates

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County police are letting a suspected thief have it on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The man is accused of stealing “disabled veteran” plates from a patient at a dentist’s office. The Facebook post says, “anyone recognize this ‘upstanding citizen?’” It notes his alleged crime and prominent neck tattoo.

The department’s Tweet says, “note the super sweet neck and hand tattoos. Which decision is worse: stealing the plates or his choice in tattoos? Not #inkmaster worthy.”

People who’ve seen the posts agree the alleged crime is far worse than the tattoos.

“I’m a veteran. They should string him up,” said veteran and National Guardsman Randy Millerman.

The man stole the plates from a car in the parking of the dentist office on Lemay Ferry near Bayless last month, police said. One of the workers actually saw the man committing the crime, co-workers told Fox 2/News 11 Monday.

“I think it’s a pretty bad thing that he did. That’s wrong,” said Amanda Weber.

There was no mistaking the clearly marked “disabled vet” plates.

“Especially a veteran…that is pretty low,” said Jared Moleski.

The staff and the disabled vet are still clearly upset.

“Something like that, I don’t know what the punishment would be for it … (needs to be) a little more than a boot in the butt,” Millerman laughed.

Anyone with information should call the St. Louis County Police South County Precinct at 314-615-0162.