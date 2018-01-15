Police vehicles broken into; guns stolen from one vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two St. Louis County police vehicles were broken into while parked in residential driveways, and two guns were stolen from one of the cars.

According to Sgt. Shawn McGuire, a county police spokesman, the first break-in occurred Friday morning at a home in the Southcrest subdivision in south county. A county officer woke up to find his police cruiser had been broken into. The windows were busted out and two firearms were stolen between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m.

McGuire said the car was locked and the guns were secure, but the criminals somehow got through the vehicle’s security mechanism.

A St. Louis City police officer also found their cruiser had been broken into sometime Friday morning. McGuire said it was in the driveway of that officer’s home less than a mile from the other break-in. Nothing was stolen out of that car.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in these cases. If you saw anything suspicious around the Southcrest subdivision near Lemay Ferry, you are asked to contact police.