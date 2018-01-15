× Partnership to help Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center send hungry students home with food

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL – Thanks to a new partnership between the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation and Midwest Food Bank, more than 1,200 boxes filled with canned goods, meal supplies, and drinks were recently delivered to the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center.

The partnership will allow the Foundation to send hungry students home with food. Roughly 300 meals will be distributed each week to children the JJK Center serves through its after-school program and the SIUE Jackie Joyner-Kersee Head Start Center.

Midwest Food Bank President David Kieser has said the collaboration will allow his organization to bring food to an area they don’t typically serve. In the future, the organization, which operates in central Illinois, may consider opening a facility in East Saint Louis.