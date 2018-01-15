MoDOT treating area roadways for morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. _Missouri Department of Transportation had limited crews in place throughout the weekend to monitor conditions and treat roads in preparation for Sunday (Jan. 14) night’s wintry mix and freezing temperatures.

By 3 a.m. Monday (Jan. 15) MoDOT was fully staffed with crews working to treat the roadways in preparation for the morning commute. Crews were plowing then putting down salt and topping it with beet juice which they said helps to activate the salt.

Still, MoDOT officials said the pavement is below freezing so there are slick spots resulting in several spinouts and crashes.

Once the snow moves out, the wind should help dry the road, but it is really a race against the clock. MoDOT officials hope to get the roads dry and treated by 10 a.m. when they expect the temperatures to drop significantly.

If the roads are not sufficiently treated by then, and the roads freeze over, they will have to switch to different chemicals to treat the roads.

If drivers must head out on the roads today, MoDOT officials say drivers should expect to drive below the speed limit.