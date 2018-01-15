IDOT treating roadways for morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, Il. -IDOT crews are treating area roadways for the Monday morning commute. Officials say all of the roads on the Illinois side of the river are still passable but there are some issues.

Crews are seeing the biggest problems in the northern counties in areas like Jersey and Greene Counties. They started bringing in crews in the northern and southern counties including Madison, Jersey, Greene, and Randolph about 9 p.m. Sunday.

By 1 a.m., IDOT had about 100 crews out in our area.

Illinois State Police say they have not worked any serious weather-related crashes. Certainly, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday will likely lighten traffic on the roadways.

Nonetheless, IDOT officials will have crews out for the duration of the storm, making sure the roads are as safe as possible for drivers.