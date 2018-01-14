Return of wintry weather could cause headaches for drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Old Man Winter is roaring back into the St. Louis Metro Area. Snow is expected to accumulate from 1 to 2 inches in the Metro Area by Monday morning. MoDOT and IDOT will have crews out salting roads and clearing snow and ice where needed.

Some road may be slick, or have ice on the surface that’s causing accidents in suburban and rural areas Sunday night. While some workers are facing challenging commute Monday morning, some will be staying at home Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr holiday.

On Monday, temperatures will drop. Wind chill will be sub-zero Monday night through early Wednesday. Area law enforcement agencies are urging motorists to be prepared for the bitter temperatures, slow down, and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.