× Kolten Wong reacts to false missile attack on Hawaii

ST. LOUIS – Cardinals infielder Kolten Wong had some scary moments Saturday morning along with the residents of Hawaii. Just after 8 am Hawaii time an alert was sent out telling residents to seek shelter for a ballistic missile attack.

This is the statement sent out: “Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill.”

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Kolten was eating breakfast at the Hyatt Regency downtown hotel when the alert was sent out, but didn’t see the alert till he looked on social media.

Kolten told Post that relatives and people in Hawaii were freaking out, running off the beaches, fishermen tossing poles into the water and running to find shelter.

One video one social media showed a family seeking safety in a manhole.

Authorities later apologized for the error and causing panic among residents.

The botched missile alert sent panic throughout the islands. One family took shelter in a street manhole. More on how Hawaii reacted: https://t.co/vSN8HJrFfX

SLIDESHOW: https://t.co/reNf3gmXUr#HINews #HNN pic.twitter.com/tMlpl23RPf — Hawaii News Now (@HawaiiNewsNow) January 13, 2018

Kolten Wong says he learned of false missile alert in Hawaii from social media and family. "Everyone was freaking out," he says. Brother was fishing and frantically packed his stuff. Wong was asked what protocol is with a missile warning. "Pray," he answered. — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) January 13, 2018

What is going on? pic.twitter.com/FXyp2uJ1C7 — Kolten Wong (@KoltenWong) January 13, 2018