× Six Flags ready to hire for 2018 season

ST. LOUIS, MO – It may be January, but Six Flags St. Louis is already planning for the warmer days ahead. With opening day 70 days away, they are planning to hire thousands of employees so they can be trained in time.

Six Flags will host a Job Fair on Saturday and Sunday, January 20 and 21, 2018, and then each consecutive Saturday through February 24. It will be held in the Human Resources Office from 10:30am-4:00pm.

A variety of positions are available that appeal to job seekers of all ages and from entry level to Seasonal Management. Positions include lifeguards, ride operators, cashiers, ticket takers and sellers, medical personnel, security officers, and costume characters, as well as positions in Finance, Marketing, Retail and Culinary Services.

Six Flags will also be visiting schools over the coming weeks to talk with potential applicants.

Website: Six Flags St. Louis Job Search