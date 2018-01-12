Shots fired in the Galleria Mall parking lot; police search for suspects

The Richmond Heights Police Department says in a Facebook post that Nordstrom Loss Prevention personnel were watching three male shoplifting suspects. They left the store and were walking to their vehicle when someone approached in a silver vehicle.
The driver of the silver vehicle pulled up and shot twice at the shoplifting suspects. The silver car left the area as the shoplifting suspects entered their vehicle and left the area as well.
It does not appear that any of the shoplifting suspects were shot in the incident. Richmond Heights police are continuing to investigate the shooting.
