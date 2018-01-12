Potential criminal charges in Greitens investigation are questionable

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - How can the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office investigate Missouri Governor Eric Greitens' affair?

When Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner launched the investigation, Fox 2/KPLR 11 learned from police that no one had contacted the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department to look into it. Our news department also learned officers were not investigating the matter.

Kim Gardner would not agree to a sit-down interview, but her spokesperson said the office has investigated past cases without police involvement. She named former St. Louis Alderwoman Kacie Starr Triplett, saying the office negotiated an agreement for Triplett to repay thousands of dollars in misspent campaign funds, payable to St. Louis schools.

But the office won’t answer what possible charges it will investigate regarding Governor Greitens. On a secret audio-recording, an ex-husband of the woman involved with the governor used the word "blackmail," but legal experts said there's no Missouri statute for blackmail. On the tape, the woman said the governor took a picture while she was blindfolded and later deleted the picture. Legal experts have said that could be considered an invasion of privacy, but that the statute of limitations on that charge has run out.

Right now, the only evidence to investigate is an audio tape. The spokesperson for the Circuit Attorney’s Office acknowledged the audio alone is not enough. This adds a potentially huge workload to an already strained office, that’s investigating dozens of police officer-involved shootings.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office issued the following statement Friday afternoon: