Police investigate infant abuse case in Charlack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The North County Police Cooperative is investigating a child abuse case.

The two-month-old victim is said to be in critical condition.

Investigators said the infant's father is responsible for the abuse, which happened between Christmas and New Year's Day in their apartment in the 2700 block of San Rafael in Charlack.

Police described the father of the child, 26-year-old Wayne Mason, as a stay-at-home dad.

Mason is facing abuse and neglect charges.

Police said his daughter suffered a broken shoulder, broken ribs, and a brain injury. She was transported to Children's Hospital.

The hospital notified police after doctors discovered the trauma. The baby also had joint tenderness and bruising.

Detectives said it’s hard to comprehend why someone would do this to anyone, especially a baby.

"We don’t know all that was transpiring in the home, but we do know the baby was injured. Our investigation is ongoing. My heart goes out to the baby. She just wants help, she just wants love, and this is unfortunate that she is in the hospital crying out, looking for help, " said Lt. Jesse Martin.

Mason remains behind on a $500,000 cash-only bond.