Madison County detectives believe sling-wearing bank robber tied to other cases

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Madison County sheriff’s detective called a bank robber desperate and his frequency at robbing as highly unusual. Detectives would like to put the bank robber behind bars here immediately.

Five banks in Madison County were robbed in less than two months, leaving authorities concerned over the possible motive.

“This individual could be addicted to drugs, he could have a gambling problem,” said Madison County Captain Mike Dixon. “I don’t know, but whatever it is, he is desperate.”

According to investigators, the most recent robbery occurred Wednesday at the 1st MidAmerica Credit Union in Edwardsville. A surveillance photo indicates the suspect has a broken arm in a sling. Detectives said it could be a ploy, that he may have taken the medical items while working in a hospital, or that he may be actually injured.

In a photo from a January 2 robbery at a Wood River bank, the suspect’s wearing a yellow hospital mask.

“I would say to hospital staff and workers—under HIPAA—they are allowed to provide us with information,” Dixon said.

The suspect was described as 5’4” to 5’8” tall and with a goatee. He’s been seen driving a dark colored Chrysler 300, as well as a bright red Volkswagen Jetta.

Police have tied the suspect to bank robberies in Alton, East Alton, and Godfrey. Officials did not disclose how much cash he’s stolen so far.

“He’s going to hurt somebody,” Dixon said. “If someone knows, I want them to come forward before he’s in the midst of another crime and someone gets hurt.”