Dine Out for Matt Crosby tonight for wounded officer’s birthday

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – You can help a wounded St. Louis area police officer just by going out to eat tonight. The Dine Out for Matt Crosby event is happening now on his 38th birthday.

Crosby had birthday lunch with his mom at Sushi Station in Webster Groves, one of the participating restaurants.

This is likely his best birthday since he was shot, by far.

About two dozen restaurants are part of the “dine out” event with 10 to 20% of their proceeds going toward the construction of a new “smart home” for Crosby and his family in St. Charles County. There’s a groundbreaking set for later this month.

The Rock Hill officer was shot in the line of duty responding to a domestic call in 2010.

He’d often been feeling isolated and despondent after the shooting which left him partially paralyzed and in a wheelchair.

A recent groundswell of support has really helped him feel “alive” again.

“It’s changed my life. I see positive things for myself, my kids, and my family for our future. I’m looking forward to doing things where before I was just kind of existing,” Crosby said.

He’s now got a message for everyone regarding recently wounded Arnold officer Ryan O’Connor and his family.

“I would just like to ask that people continue to pray for Officer O’Connor. He’s in my prayers daily. Please keep praying for him and his family. After that, I just don’t know how to thank everybody. I’m just so thankful,” he said.

The “Dine Out” event runs until 11 p.m. Friday night.

Check https://www.facebook.com/dineoutmattcrosby/ or https://www.crosbycrew.org/ for a list of participating restaurants.