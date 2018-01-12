Dine out event for injured Rock Hill officer Matt Crosby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK HILL, Mo. - To celebrate his 38th birthday on Friday (Jan. 12), crews are breaking ground on a new smart home for an injured former police officer and several restaurants are inviting you to dine out to help fund the project.

In April 2010, former Rock Hill Police Officer Matthew Crosby was shot and paralyzed while responding to a domestic violence call. Crosby has undergone many surgeries since the attack.

For the past year, hundreds of residents and many local businesses have raised money and pledged services to build Crosby a handicap-accessible home for him and his two sons.

Kirkwood-based Schaub+Srote Architects donated its services to design Crosby’s home and will manage the project.

Efforts are still underway to raise the money to help fund the work. More than 20 restaurants throughout the greater St. Louis area will participate in a dine out event Friday to raise money for the project.

Crosby was unable to make the dine out event last year because he was on eight months of bed rest. He tells Fox 2 he is excited to attend this year and thank the people who come out to support him.

To learn more visit: https://www.crosbycrew.org/copy-of-future-events