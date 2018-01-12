Chesterfield police hitting the streets to patrol for … deer?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A survey of deer in Chesterfield is being done during the evening and early morning hours.

A team with the company While Buffalo is in town from Connecticut to conduct the survey.

They have mapped out a route through Chesterfield that represents the different deer habitat throughout the city. The team, traveling in marked police vehicles, will spotlight areas behind people’s homes and in fields looking for deer.

Once they find deer, they will gather information about them like gender and age. Wildlife biologist Dane Stevens said with this information, they will create a deer demographic for the Chesterfield area.

“Whitetail deer do great in cities. It’s a good habitat for them and a lot of cities need to manage their deer herd because of that,” he said. “So the first step in managing your herd is finding out how many you have and where they are living, because you might have problems in one side of town but not the other, so without figuring out where the deer are moving seasonally or day-to-day, you have no way to manage it.”

The team travels less than 10 miles per hour and have about a 15-mile route. They will be surveying the area for the next four days.