Story of Gov. Greitens’ affair was being shopped around to news outlets

ST. LOUIS – Days before news broke of Missouri Governor Eric Greitens’ affair, the story was being shopped to Fox 2 News and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Several people behind the scenes wanted us to be first on television with the story of an alleged affair involving Greitens before he became governor. They also wanted us to air it on the day of the governor’s State of the State address.

On Monday, January 8, we were given an audio recording. It was about an hour and 15 minutes long. You can hear a woman admit to her estranged husband details of an affair. The husband is recording her without her knowledge and she says, “This cannot leave the car.” He answered, “It won’t.” Then he continued recording his estranged wife.

The woman involved was also unwilling to talk to Fox 2 News about it, so we passed on reporting it. We did not believe it was an ex-husband’s story to tell. We thought it would only be worthy of reporting if the woman wanted to tell her story. She did not.

Late Wednesday, we did begin reporting when the governor’s office released a series of statements, including one from his wife, Sheena Greitens, saying:

"We have a loving marriage and an awesome family; anything beyond that is between us and God. I want the media and those who wish to peddle gossip to stay away from me and my children."

Fox 2/KPLR 11 reached out to the woman again Thursday to ask if she wants to talk about it and received no response.