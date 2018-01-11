St. Louis Airport to host Special Olympian 5k run on runway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - When Special Olympian Robert Kissee began lifting weights, little did he know it would land him on a runway at St. Louis-Lambert Airport.

On April 15, runway 11-29 will host STL Day on the Runway. The one-day special event for Special Olympics Missouri will allow athletes, as well their family and friends, an opportunity to spend a day on an airfield at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport.

“I liken it to when they re-did Highway 64 and everybody had the opportunity to ride their bike or walk or run on Highway 64, which they’ll never do again,” said James Moran, St. Louis University Chief of Public Safety. “Now here I hope we’ll do this over and over because I think it’ll be such an exciting event we’re going to want to bring it back. But to be able to walk or run with the planes flying around you, this is going to be an event that nobody is going to want to miss.”

Together with the airport, Fed Ex, local law enforcement, and Special Olympics Missouri, the one-day family festival, plane pull, and 5k race and fun walk will be held April 15.

“If you look at O’Hare or JFK and think about them holding an event like this and closing down a runway, they do it all the time,” said Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, Director St. Louis Lambert International Airport. “It’s not something you want to host every day, but there’s absolutely no difference if this was today or 15 years ago in being able to do that.”