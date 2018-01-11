Slick commute: MoDOT warns drivers to stay off area roads by 6pm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — As the freezing rain comes down across the western part of the St. Louis metro area, the Missouri Department of Transportation has begun to treat the roadways. The crews at MoDOT’s local headquarters in Town and Country are keeping the process organized.

By 6:30 p.m., MoDOT had around 200 trucks treating the roadways.

“Whenever you say ‘ice,’ ice is ice, it makes me nervous,” said Mark Croarkin, MoDOT spokesman. “Any ice can make the roads slick. It takes less than a hundredth of an inch of ice to cause problems, so we really have to stay on top of this.”

MoDOT issued this warning Thursday afternoon: "Rain/sleet/freezing rain will start sticking to the roads, most likely, around 6 p.m. If you can get home by then, that would be ideal. If not, be prepared for slick spots on your commute."

