Knife-wielding patient fatally shot at Center for Advanced Medicine

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Police are investigating after a knife-wielding patient was shot and killed by a security guard at the Center for Advanced Medicine, on the Barnes-Jewish Hospital campus. The incident occurred on the 14th floor of the facility located at 4921 Parkview Place, in the Central West End.

Police say the patient, a 46-year-old white male, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

According to Major Rochelle Jones, the preliminary investigation revealed the man was being treated at the facility. At one point he pushed his way out of the treatment room, while armed with two pocket knives.

He pulled the knives out and was told by two security guards to drop them. The man did not adhere to the commands and subsequently was shot.

Jones says the patient's motive is unclear at this time.

As a precautionary measure, St. Louis Children’s Hospital was placed on lockdown.

The Center for Advanced Medicine houses the Siteman Cancer Center and other health-care clinics.