Reactions to Greitens’ admission of affair, allegations of blackmail

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - “If these allegations are true, it would constitute a resignation,” State Rep. Michael Butler said. “If these allegations are true, it would constitute some criminal action. If these allegations are true, this is just the tip of the iceberg.”

Democratic Caucus Chair Michael Butler is just one of many lawmakers calling for an investigation regarding the allegations against Governor Eric Greitens.

Moments after delivering the State of the State Address, the governor and his wife Sheena released a statement saying in part, "...there was a time when he was unfaithful in our marriage. This was a deeply personal mistake. Eric took responsibility, and we dealt with this. Together honestly and privately."

This confession comes after claims were made against the governor in an audio tape of a woman recorded by her ex-husband without her knowledge.

She accused the governor of threatening to blackmail her if she told anyone about their affair.

Less than a day following that statement, St. Louis City Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner announced a formal investigation into the allegations.

When Fox 2/KPLR 11 asked the circuit attorney's office about the scope of her investigation, we were told the office has engaged in conducting independent investigations for years and that such actions were not out of the ordinary.

“It's a blessing someone from her perspective is able to lead an investigation for this woman story and this case,” Butler said.

For clarity, on Monday, Fox 2/KPLR 11 was given the hour and 15 minute-long audio of a woman admitting to the affair. The woman, who did not want to be interviewed, ultimately led the station to make the decision to not pursue the story.

Late Wednesday, Fox 2/KPLR 11 began reporting the story when the governor released that joint statement with his wife.