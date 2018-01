Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Reverend Darryl Gray, a social activist who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., is calling on St. Louis area church leaders to get more involved with efforts to help make the city a better place for everyone.

"The church has to become again the headlight and not the taillight. We've got to stop coming last. We've got to stop showing up late," Gray said.

The reverend is inviting the public to attend the Reclaim MLK Day March, Monday, January 15, 2018. Participants are asked to meet at 6210 Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard at noon and then march to the King statue in Fountain Park.