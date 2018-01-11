Offices in Madison County administration building reopen after Wednesday’s raid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. - Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler met behind closed doors with county officials Thursday to discuss Wednesday’s raid of the county’s executive offices, a source told Fox 2/KPLR 11.

There was no word on who else attended the meeting.

Elected officials board members said they were still in the dark though there was new information about possible targets of the investigation.

An office worker said she was absolutely stunned to see police from various agencies entering the county’s executive offices around 2 p.m., specifically the offices of County Administrator Doug Hulme and Public Relations Manager Cyntia Ellis. Police taped off certain offices and opened the door of Prenzler’s office but did not enter, the worker said.

The Madison County State’s Attorney said there was significant evidence of illegal conduct by county officials but was not more specific.

In all, eight warrants were reportedly served, with about 30 items seized, mostly computer related.

Board member Ray Wesley, who represents Godfrey, hoped the board would be brought into the loop by next week’s board meeting.

“It was a total shock to me and the rest of the board,” he said. “We’re certainly concerned anytime local law authorities come and seize assets. We’re disappointed that this took place. We’re confident if we let law officials do their job things will come forward that need to be brought to the public’s attention and we’ll deal with it from there.”

Those in the targeted offices were back at work Thursday.

There had been speculation the investigation involved federal crimes. But U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce told Fox 2/News 11 that was not the case.