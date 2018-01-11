Man dressed as Santa approaches children at bus stop in St. Ann

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. ANN, Mo. – The holidays have come and gone, but a bad Santa is on the prowl. St. Ann police say a man dressed as Santa Claus—complete with a fake beard—tried to lure two kids from a bus stop Thursday morning.

"Definitely a bizarre situation," said St. Ann Police Lieutenant Dan Cowsert.

Around 7:45 a.m., police got a report that a man wearing a Santa costume and fake beard pulled up to the bus stop at the intersection of Geraldine Avenue and June Drive driving what appeared to be a red Chevy pick-up truck.

Cowsert said this is the first time he's heard of anything like this.

"He approached the kids at the bus stop asking them if they would like candy. Fortunately enough, the kids were aware of the situation and took off running to an adult," he said.

The two students are around 7 to 8 years old and go to Kratz Elementary. The Ritenour School District put out a note to parents alerting them to what happened. Meantime, St. Ann police continue to try to identify this bad Santa.

"We've obtained surveillance video; unfortunately, we haven’t been able to get a license plate or anything like that but we're still working this case," Cowsert said.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to contact the St. Ann Police Department at 314-428-6868.