Dramatic temperature drop coming with sleet, ice and snow

ST. LOUIS, MO — Slippery conditions in northwest Missouri should be in St. Louis by about 6pm. Light precipitation over portions of Missouri will spread across the area followed by rapidly falling temperatures. This may cause a flash-freeze and black-ice.

The afternoon in St. Louis should be breezy and mild with patchy light rain until 4pm, winds SW 15-25mph turning northwest after 3pm, high near 63 degrees. Thursday evening turns sharply colder with patchy light rain changing to sleet, freezing rain and snow. Flash freezing of residual moisture on sidewalks, driveways, roadways.

A winter weather advisory is issued for St. Louis from 3pm Thursday to 6am Friday.